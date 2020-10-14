It’s Prime Day!
Comics

In This Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart Exclusive Preview, Old People Are the Worst

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Rick and Morty
Rick and MortyAdult SwimOni PressComicsJustin RoilandJosh TrujilloTony FleecsFarret WilliamsLeonard ItoChristopher Crank
Rick and Morty riding a dragon through a portal.
Rick and Morty riding a dragon through a portal.
Image: Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Oni Press

In their many dimension-hopping adventures, Rick and Morty have encountered all sorts of messed up weirdos who, for one reason or another, end up either trying to befriend the science genius and his grandson, or trying to murder them. In Oni Press’ upcoming comic, Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart, you get a little from Column A, and a little from Column B.

In Worlds Apart, written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, and Leonardo Ito, and letters by Christopher Crank, Rick and Morty end up crossing paths with Balthromaw, the sexually and spiritually promiscuous dragon introduced in season four who, when last we saw him, was sent packing after desperately trying to convince literally anyone to soul-bond with him. When Balthromaw finds himself in a tough spot, it’s on Morty to save him, despite the fact that he views the dragon as a lecherous creep of the highest order. At the same time, Rick finds himself having to deal with his fascist teddy-bear doppelganger, who’s traveled from his home dimension on a mission to ruin human Rick’s vacation plans.

But before Worlds Apart even gets into all of that mess, the comic opens with a much more grounded sort of reunion that nonetheless brings out the worst in both Rick and Morty. Take a look at the first few pages from Words Apart down below ahead of the comic’s launch early next year.

The cover of Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart.
The cover of Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart.
Image: Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Oni Press
Rick and the Smith family watching The Masked Surgeon, a reality TV show.
Rick and the Smith family watching The Masked Surgeon, a reality TV show.
Image: Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press
Jerry’s father Leonard showing up unexpectedly. We haven’t seen him since season one’s Christmas-themed “Anatomy Park” episode!
Jerry’s father Leonard showing up unexpectedly. We haven’t seen him since season one’s Christmas-themed “Anatomy Park” episode!
Image: Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press
Rick and Morty both expressing their distaste for Leonard’s sudden arrival at their home.
Rick and Morty both expressing their distaste for Leonard’s sudden arrival at their home.
Image: Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank Oni Press
Morty explaining to Leonard how it’s not really appropriate for people to share details about their sex lives with their grandchildren.
Morty explaining to Leonard how it’s not really appropriate for people to share details about their sex lives with their grandchildren.
Image: Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press
Summer explaining why she doesn’t want to hang out with Leonard, either, much to his dismay.
Summer explaining why she doesn’t want to hang out with Leonard, either, much to his dismay.
Image: Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press
Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart drops on February 3, 2021.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

DISCUSSION

bluemix1065
BlueMix

I get that it’s a comic book and not an animated series, but having everyone flailing around feels weird considering most of the cast stays relatively still when talking.