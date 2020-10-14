Rick and Morty riding a dragon through a portal. Image : Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Oni Press

In their many dimension-hopping adventures, Rick and Morty have encountered all sorts of messed up weirdos who, for one reason or another, end up either trying to befriend the science genius and his grandson, or trying to murder them. In Oni Press’ upcoming comic, Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart, you get a little from Column A, and a little from Column B.

In Worlds Apart, written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, and Leonardo Ito, and letters by Christopher Crank, Rick and Morty end up c rossing paths with Balthromaw, the sexually and spiritually promiscuous dragon introduced in season four who, when last we saw him, was sent packing after desperately trying to convince literally anyone to soul-bond with him. When Balthromaw finds himself in a tough spot, it’s on Morty to save him, despite the fact that he views the dragon as a lecherous creep of the highest order. At the same time, Rick finds himself having to deal with his fascist teddy- bear doppelganger, who’s traveled from his home dimension on a mission to ruin human Rick’s vacation plans.

But before Worlds Apart even gets into all of that mess, the comic opens with a much more grounded sort of reunion that nonetheless brings out the worst in both Rick and Morty. Take a look at the first few pages from Words Apart down below ahead of the comic’s launch early next year.

The cover of Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart. Image : Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Oni Press

Rick and the Smith family watching The Masked Surgeon, a reality TV show. Image : Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press

Jerry’s father Leonard showing up unexpectedly. We haven’t seen him since season one’s Christmas-themed “Anatomy Park” episode! Image : Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press

Rick and Morty both expressing their distaste for Leonard’s sudden arrival at their home. Image : Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank Oni Press

Morty explaining to Leonard how it’s not really appropriate for people to share details about their sex lives with their grandchildren. Image : Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press

Summer explaining why she doesn’t want to hang out with Leonard, either, much to his dismay. Image : Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, Christopher Crank, Oni Press

Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart drops on February 3, 2021.



