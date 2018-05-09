Image: Thomas Campi (Super Genius)

We live in a world where superheroes are dominating the box office, but the story of their origins in the ‘30s and ‘40s are filled with personal stories that are just as gripping as the blockbuster tales of the modern day. A new graphic novel wants to tell the story of one man in particular: The artist who brought Superman to life, Joe Shuster.

It’s been almost 80 years to the day that Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster changed the comics world forever with their creation of Superman—and to celebrate, Super Genius is releasing Julian Voloj and Thomas Campi’s gorgeous graphic novel The Joe Shuster Story. It tells the story of how Shuster teamed up with his best friend to create a character that would see them skyrocket to the top of the comics industry.

It’s a personal story about the rise and fall of Shuster’s place in an industry he and Siegel turned into a behemoth with the unprecedented success of Superman, and an endless tussle between art and business. But as you’ll see in io9's exclusive preview below, it’s a story that doesn’t just concern the birth of Superman—but also the crucible of creatives that would forge some of the world’s most iconic and enduring superheroes.

The Joe Shuster Story: The Artist Behind Superman hits shelves on May 15.