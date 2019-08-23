Image: ABC

While most everyone is focusing on all the news coming out of the Disney+ panel, another Marvel and Disney show was getting the spotlight elsewhere at D23: Agents of SHIELD. Let’s just say it sure looks like the ABC show’s seventh season is going to pack in a lot of action en route to the series finale.



The teaser starts in 1931, and it gets face-meltingly intense from there:

Yeah...we were really hoping for some Agent Peggy Carter in there too. We shall be patient.

Season six just wrapped up earlier this month, so expect to wait about a year (or “summer 2020,” as the teaser assures us) to be able to dive into Agents of SHIELD’s seventh and final season on ABC.

