Angie (Emma Kennedy) discovers her powers. Image : Gravitas Ventures

My True Fairytale, the story of a teen girl who starts exploring her burgeoning superpowers after a traumatic experience, is the passion project of writer-director D. Mitry, who drew upon his own personal tragedy while he was creating it. io9 has an exclusive look at the trailer and poster today.



First up, here’s the trailer, which introduces Angie (Emma Kennedy), her friends and family, and the strange situation they find themselves in.

If you’re thrown off by the marketing of a fantasy tale as being “based on a true story,” know it’s meant to be more of an emotional inspiration than anything literal. In a statement provided to io9, director D. Mitry went into a bit more detail about how he came up with Angie’s story, explaining that it came to him after his beloved 17-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was killed in a car crash in 2017.

“I refused to believe that Alyssa was gone. All I wanted to do was to be close to her again,” he said. “I realized that the only way I could do this was by writing her story in a way that would bring me back to her and her back to me, my family, and her friends. This is how the idea for My True Fairytale was born.”

Image : Gravitas Ventures

A few years after Alyssa’s death, he was able to start filming. “To this date, I don’t know how I was able to get here, to now,” he said. “From the moment I held the script in my hands, I had this strange feeling that My True Fairytale all of a sudden had a bigger purpose than just being a story about Alyssa. My True Fairytale is a story about all of us. We all live as superheroes in our own fairytale worlds. Oftentimes we forget that as superheroes we are given the most sublime superpower of all, that helps us, guides us, and in the end, saves the day. This is the power of love. This is the power that defeats evil, hatred, and most importantly death.”

My True Fairytale, which co-stars Bruce Davison and Joanna Cassidy, arrives April 9 in theaters and on-demand.

