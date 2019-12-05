In this Exclusive Steven Universe Future Clip, a Reborn Gem Catches Up to the New Status Quo

Steven Universe Future’s jump forward in time is a reflection of the fact after years of battling to protect the Earth and make peace, Steven and the Crystal Gems have pretty much tied up all of their major loose ends. Now, they just have to help the rest of gemkind adapt to this new normal.

In this new short, but sweet clip from the series’ premiere episode, Steven’s making good on his promise to welcome all of his extended Gem family members. He does so mostly by giving a new, mysterious pink Gem the rundown of just what all the Gems have been up to since he saved the world from Spinel’s attack.

Advertisement

With Little Homeworld—a small Gem-centric neighborhood in Beach City—growing, the Gems have realized that recently restored Gems need a little bit of information about the strange, unfamiliar world, and Steven’s more than happy to be the Gem to provide it to them in the most Earthly form imaginable. And to do so in pamphlet form! How lovely of him.

Below the clip are episode descriptions for the first four episodes of Steven Universe Future that are set to air this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST on Cartoon Network, but note that if you want to go into the series fresh, you might just not want to read them. Or maybe you do—the choice is yours.

Advertisement

Steven Universe Future premieres with a block of four new episodes on December 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST, and they sound like they’re going to be quite the return to Beach City:



“Little Homeschool” Welcome to Little Homeschool, a place on earth where Gems from all over the universe can come learn how to live together peacefully! But there’s one Gem who refuses to attend. “Guidance” Amethyst has been helping Little Homeschool Gems find jobs on the boardwalk, but Steven isn’t sure about her approach “Rose Buds” Steven gets a surprise visit from some old friends, and an even more surprising introduction to some new ones. “Volleyball” Steven is determined to help Pink Diamond’s original Pearl heal the scar on her face.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.