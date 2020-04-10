In This Exclusive Star Wars Short, It's Droids Who Save the Galaxy

The beep-booping heroes of the galaxy. Image : Lucasfilm

Who helped fly the X-Wings that destroyed the Death Stars and Starkiller Base? Who saved icons of the Rebellion from being smushed in a trash compactor? Who secured the map to the missing Luke Skywalker? Who knows over six million forms of communication, including bocce? That’s right: droids are the real MVPs of Star Wars, and the new Galaxy of Adventures is here to remind us.



io9 is excited to reveal an early look at this week’s latest addition to the wonderful Galaxy of Adventures animated short series from Titmouse Animation, ahead of its arrival on the Star Wars Kids Youtube channel. This week the series is waxing lyrical about the unsung heroes of the galaxy, far, far away that are our droid friends. Or well, at least four of them: C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, and latest member of the crew, D-O! Check it out below.

Framed around the quartet making a hasty escape from a First Order base, it’s a cool little flashback through the droid escapdes of the movies we know and love, done in Galaxy of Adventure’s breezy, vivid aesthetic. It’s p articularly neat to see R2 and Threepio’s journey, from their meeting in The Phantom Menace all the way to being reunited again at the end of The Force Awakens.

But all that fun is a reminder: never forget Star Wars’ real stars. Otherwise, they might turn less polite.

