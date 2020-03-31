In This Exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog Clip, the Cast Discusses the Joys of Gaming

Sonic playing with his nunchucks. Image : Paramount

One of the big things Sonic the Hedgehog had going for it that video game movies often do not was a cast that clearly grew up loving the characters and franchise they were now a part of. That, in theory, made it easier to act through a movie with a somewhat less than thrilling plot (though fun all the same.)

Both Ben Schwartz’s Sonic and Jim Car rey’s Doctor Robotnik are delights to watch because of how expertly they bring the characters’ energy from the games into a live-action medium, and at least some of that comes from the fact that both actors spent a considerable time actually playing the games.

Advertisement

In this clip from the movie’s digital release—debuting exclusively on io9 today—Schwartz, Carr ey, and James Marsden all discuss their personal relationships with how the movie translated the games’ frenetic energy into a modern action-adventure.

Sonic the Hedgehog is available for digital download today, with a physical release on May 19.

This Logitech Gaming Headset Is Down to Just $25 Read on The Inventory

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.