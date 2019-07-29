Image: Netflix

Catra’s willingness to fight dirty and deceive those closest to her are big parts of what makes her such a formidable force in Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. And even though she’s fallen on some hard times recently, that doesn’t mean she’s lost any of her signature edge. In this new exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming third season, Catra (and Scorpia) find themselves down, but not quite out after a scathing dismissal from the Fright Zone that’s meant put them on a path to death.

But Catra’s always been a survivor and Scorpia’s a scorpion princess, meaning that their being exiled to a desert isn’t exactly going to be enough to do either of them in. It isn’t surprising that Scorpia and Catra find themselves cornered in a dangerous bar, or that the would-be attack on their lives ends up becoming something of an opportunity.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this latest turn of events is going to end up changing the people they become when they inevitably end up with their former allies (and enemies) currently fighting for Etheria’s future.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season three hits Netflix August 2.

