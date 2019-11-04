In This Exclusive She-Ra Clip, Catra Files a Workplace Grievance With Hordak

Catra hasn’t endeared herself to Hordak over the past three seasons of Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. In fact, her move with the portal in season three seemed to guarantee she’d suffer his wrath. But strangely, Catra finds herself in a position of power coming into season four. In this clip, debuting exclusively on io9, find out why.

We’re on the eve of She-Ra season four and trust me, you aren’t ready for it. But Catra certainly is! She’s tired of playing second in command and finally has some worthwhile leverage over Hordak.

As you can see in the video above, Catra has made herself comfortable on Hordak’s throne, purring gently with satisfaction. That’s because she now knows Hordak’s weakness: The crystal Entrapta put into his suit that protects and safeguards his body. She immediately launches an attack to show Hordak she means business, putting him at her mercy before telling him they’re going to move forward with a massive attack against the rebellion.

I think my favorite part, besides the “Hey Hordak,” is when Catra tells him: “I think you and I are going to do great things together,” which is a nod to something Hordak said so long ago. Catra knows he’s at her mercy and makes it clear she’s no longer going to subject herself to his whims. What that means for their relationship, the rebellion, and the Horde’s future, remains to be seen.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns with season four on Netflix November 5.

