In This Exclusive Lower Decks Clip, a Simulation Teeters on the Brink of Mariner-Spawned Chaos

This week’s Lower Decks episode has a title that could apply to any of the episodes so far: “Crisis Point.” In this case, rather than referring to an out-of-control alien conflict or an unfortunate phasing situation or worse, it’s got something to do with...the U.S.S. Cerritos’ holodeck, as this exclusive clip reveals.

We’ve already seen the kind of mess our Lower Deckers can get into when using the holodeck, f rom cleaning duty to avoiding death by a Clippy-esque training simulation gone rogue . But this clip—debuting exclusively on io9— from tomorrow’s episode shows us those s camps aren’t ever going to stop...

I ndeed, the logline for the episode—“Mariner repurposes Boimler’s holodeck program to cast herself as the villain in a Lower Decks style movie”—sounds very on-brand for the show and the characters. Boimler does something incredibly earnest to try and impress his superiors, only to see Mariner make an utter mockery of everything? Yep. We can’t wait to see what happens next.

“Crisis Point,” Lower Decks’ ninth episode, is written by Ben Rodgers and directed by Bob Suarez, and hits CBS All Access tomorrow.

