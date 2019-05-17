Image: Dan Panosian (Boom Studios)

One of the most intriguing thing about Boom’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics series has been watching the familiar tale of the beloved show play out anew in a modern, rebooted setting. Watching these characters we know and love re-meet each other for the first time has been a hoot so far—and we’re about to see it happen again.

Hot off of the unconventional surprise debut of his own spinoff series (as well as regular appearances in the main Buffy comic), io9 can exclusively reveal that Angel’s quest to regain his humanity will see him cross paths with another face from his TV past in Bryan Edward Hill and artist Gleb Melnikov’s Angel #2: Winifred “Fred” Burkle. Check out Dan Panosian’s cover for the issue below, making its debut here on io9.

Advertisement

Image: Dan Panosian (Boom Studios)

Played by Amy Acker in seasons two through five of Angel—before Fred was tragically killed off and had her body play host to the demon Illyria—the young Fred fans and Angel will meet in Angel #2 is a Sunnydale teen math and science prodigy. The troubled Fred finds herself being stalked by a mysterious monster—one that Angel also uncovers when he ventures to Sunnydale in an attempt to reclaim his human form, realizing that his quest and Fred’s mysterious connection to the supernatural are suddenly intertwined.

Image: Scott Buoncristiano (Boom Studios)

Advertisement

Angel #2 is set to hit shelves and digital retailers June 26.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.