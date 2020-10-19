Vote 2020 graphic
In the Wander Darkly Trailer, Diego Luna and Sienna Miller Navigate Love in Limbo

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:wander darkly
wander darklylionsgatesienna millerdiego luna
Say what you will, but no one actually wants to attend their own funeral.
Image: Lionsgate
Sometimes, the darkest times in our lives can lead to moments of clarity. In the first trailer for Lionsgate’s Wander Darkly, a couple that’s struggling to define their relationship gets a jolt of (sur)reality when a car crash leaves one of them on the brink of the unknown.

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Wander Darkly, an independent film that made its debut at Sundance right before the pandemic. Written and directed by Tara Miele, the film stars Sienna Miller (GI Joe) and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Adrienne and Matteo, a couple that’s found themselves on the brink of collapse—even after the birth of their new daughter. As you see in the trailer, their story takes a strange turn after the pair are involved in a head-on collision.

Adrienne suddenly finds herself having an out-of-body experience, stuck in limbo as she faces the uncertainty of death. She and Matteo, who may or may not be sharing in her otherworldly experience, begin to relive the best and worst parts of their longstanding relationship, trying to figure out what happened between them before it’s too late. It’s got some serious Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind vibes, but it’s actually a story based on real life. In an interview with The Wrap, Miele shared how the movie was inspired by her and her husband’s own experiences after surviving a car accident.

Wander Darkly makes its debut (on both digital and on-demand) December 11.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

