After an animated audience response at the 2018 Fantastic Fest, Netflix snapped up the rights to The Perfection, and now there’s a trailer for rest of us to see what all the fuss was about.

You might hear “cellist feud” and think, “how could a story like that give me nightmares?” Fair enough—but while we’re not entirely sure what’s going on in this trailer, we can confirm the movie looks creepy as hell.



It sure looks like Get Out’s Allison Williams is adding another preppy villain to her resumé, alongside Dear White People’s Logan Browning as her frenemy/rival/amputation victim?

The word on The Perfection—which is directed by Richard Shepard (The Matador, Dom Hemingway) and written by Shepard, Nicole Snyder, and Eric C. Charmelo—is the less you know going in, the better, in order to fully to experience the outrageous twists and turns the movie takes. It hits Netflix on May 24.

