We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In the Trippy Trailer for Anthony Mackie's Synchronic, Time Is an Illusion

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Synchronic
SynchronicJustin BensonAARON MOORHEADAnthony MackieJamie Dornantime travel
11
Save
Anthony Mackie in Synchronic.
Anthony Mackie in Synchronic.
Photo: Well Go USA
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

You had us at “time-bending sci-fi film starring the next Captain America.” But it seems there’s much more going on than just that in the new film Synchronic.

Advertisement

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless), Synchronic stars Mackie and Jamie Dornan (of 50 Shades fame) as two best friends and New Orleans paramedics. However, when a new drug results in a series of disturbing deaths, the friends begin to unravel not just an elaborate mystery, but time itself.

Advertisement

At least, that’s what we get from the first trailer, which feels like about 15 movies wrapped up into one—in a good way. Check it out below.

Was that a caveman? Was that a viking? What the hell does this drug do, anyway? Surely, we could read some of the film’s pretty decent early reviews to find out, but we’d rather not. Synchronic feels like an excellent movie to sit back, from the comfort of your own home, and just watch and dissect over and over again.

G/O Media may get a commission
Kids Ultra Stretch Denim Slim Fit Pants
Kids Ultra Stretch Denim Slim Fit Pants

Plus, look at this rad poster for the film. It does not look like something you’d expect.

Synchronic poster.
Synchronic poster.
Image: Well Go USA
Advertisement

Synchronic opens in select theaters (it was a whole thing) and on VOD October 23.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Sony PS5 Will Launch November 12 and Start at $400 [Update: Pre-Orders Start Tomorrow]

The GoPro Hero9 Is a Little Bigger and a Lot Better in Every Possible Way

The Expanse's 9th and Final Book Is Titled Leviathan Falls

Moonbase 8 Sees Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly Hilariously Try to Get to the Moon

DISCUSSION

BlueSeraph
BlueSeraph

I guess I read into it too much. From the trailer it made me think it’s about how time isn’t linear we just perceive it to be that way and there’s a new drug that strips away that perception. That drug allows you to see both the past and/or future. However, the more you take it then the more you go from seeing to starting to exist simultaneously in those different points in time. The danger being whatever happens to you whether in the past or future leaves the results in the present.