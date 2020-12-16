We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In the Tribes of Europa Trailer, the World Has Gone to Hell as Everyone Fights Over a Cube

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:tribes of europa
tribes of europanetflixstreaminggermany
4
Save
I’m really hoping that’s not an Infinity Stone.
I’m really hoping that’s not an Infinity Stone.
Image: Netflix
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

More like Mad Max: Fury Autobahn. Netflix has released the first trailer for a new German sci-fi series, Tribes of Europa, about a trio of siblings who get caught in a post-apocalyptic war over a piece of technology none of them understand.

Advertisement

Tribes of Europe takes place in a post-Europe setting in the year 2074, when a series of tribal states are all vying to take control of the continent. Three siblings—Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius), and Elja (David Ali Rashed)—find themselves in the middle of the fight after coming across a crashed ship and its contents: a mysterious cube.

Advertisement

The series is helmed by Philip Koch and Florian Baxmeyer and is the latest German-language sci-fi series to debut on Netflix, made in collaboration with the same production team behind Dark. It’s part of Netflix’s growing effort to increase its number of international genre shows, delving into fantasy, science fiction, and horror.

Tribes of Europa debuts its six-episode first season on Netflix February 19, 2021.

G/O Media may get a commission
Anker Nebula Solar Projector
Anker Nebula Solar Projector

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

cartoonivore
Cartoonivore

So Transformers, Avengers, or Justice League.