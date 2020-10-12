It’s Prime Day!
We come from the future
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In the Trailer for Nine Days, Winston Duke Can Give You Life

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Nine Days
Nine DaysEdson OdaWinston DukeZAZIE BEETZBenedict WongBill SkarsgårdTony HaleSony Pictures Classics
Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz in Nine Days.
Photo: Sony Classics
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The afterlife is so hot right now. From The Good Place and Upload on TV, to Pixar’s Soul at the movies, what waits beyond seems to be a topic lots of creators are working with these days. The latest addition to the genre is the film Nine Days, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Sony sometime next year. It looks spectacular.

Written and directed by newcomer Edson Oda, Nine Days stars Black Panther and Us actor Winston Duke as a man with an important job. He keeps an eye on the living and, when a person dies, selects who will be the next soul to be given life. As intriguing as the premise is, the cast may be even better. Check out the first trailer.

Yes, in addition to Duke there’s Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz, Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong, It’s Bill Skarsgard, and Veep’s Tony Hale, just to name a few. They play the unborn souls Duke’s character must judge for nine days before giving one of them life. However, he’ll have more to do than just that when things start to evolve between his and Beetz’s characters.

However, as impressive a cast as that is, one of the most exciting collaborators on this project isn’t on screen. It’s executive producer Spike Jonze, who himself knows very well how to make a compelling, emotional, philosophical movie. If Jonze is involved, you get just a sense of what Nine Days might aspire to.

Nine Days, which currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, will be released early next year.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

