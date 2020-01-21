In the Trailer for Horse Girl, Alison Brie Struggles to Separate Reality From Fantasy

Sarah (Alison Brie) is going through something unbelievable. Photo : Netflix

Was she actually abducted by aliens, or is it all in her mind? In the first trailer for Netflix’s psychological thriller Horse Girl, a young woman finds that her dreams are infiltrating her everyday life and she’s not sure what’s real anymore. To be honest, neither are we.

GLOW and BoJack Horseman star Alison Brie leads Horse Girl as Sarah, an arts and crafts store worker who doesn’t really get along with others, preferring the company of horses and supernatural crime shows. However, strange things start happening that she can’t explain—she finds herself in unusual places, discovers scratch marks on her walls and car roof, and suffers from nosebleeds. As things start to spiral out of control, Sarah tries to separate reality from fantasy.

Co-starring Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, and Molly Shannon, Horse Girl is produced by the Duplass Brothers, the folks behind Safety Not Guaranteed and HBO’s Room 104, which makes us wonder whether this is your typical psychological thriller about lucid dreaming or about a woman experiencing something truly out-of-this-world. It debuts on Netflix February 7.

