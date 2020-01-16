In the Trailer for Chilling Adventures Part 3, Sabrina's the Devil's Worst Nightmare

One of these fiends is not like the others. Photo : Netflix

It’s not all singing, dancing, and half-naked boys in chains. The latest trailer for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 puts the “chic” in Monarchical Rule, as Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is tasked with taking up her demonic father’s mantle and reigning as Queen of Hell. But can she find a balance between eternal damnation and cheerleading practice?



Coming on the heels of Netflix’s music video for “Straight to Hell,” the first actual trailer for the latest season of Chilling Adventures introduces a world and underworld in chaos. After Sabrina and her friends succeeded in trapping Lucifer in Nicholas Scratch’s (Gavin Leatherwood) body and condemning him to Hell with Lilith (Michelle Gomez), Sabrina is feeling guilty as heaven and wants to go get him back. But it’s not that easy.

Sabrina finds hell in a state of turmoil and has to assume the throne of Hell in order to bring it back to balance—under the direction of her father Lucifer, who’s still making his presence known through Nicholas’ body. But can she defend her crown against Caliban, the self-proclaimed Prince of Hell? And as a carnival of pagans arrive into town to threaten the Spellmans and other witches of Greendale, can they come together to protect their home? Only time will tell.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 3 on January 24.

