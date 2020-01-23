In the Shocking Trailer for Vivarium, Home Buying Can't Get Much Worse Than This

Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg will make you never want to look for a home again. Photo : Saban Films

All you really need to know about Vivarium are its cast and its premise. Once you have those pieces, odds are you’ll be interested. Unfortunately, movies also need trailers, trailers need footage, and the Vivarium trailer has a little too much footage. It spoils a lot. And yet, if the cast and premise get you interested, this trailer is likely to seal the deal. It’s an excellent trailer for a very good movie.

Vivarium stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots as a young couple looking for a home. While on the hunt, they look at a place in a weirdly uniform neighborhood and find themselves trapped there. That’s really all you need to know. Now, here’s the trailer which will give you much more than that.

So, yes. As you can see, after being trapped in this endless loop of suburban houses, the couple is presented with a task: Raise a baby and be set free. But, as you can tell, this isn’t just some regular kid. And what happens from there, thankfully, isn’t in the trailer. Suffice to say it gets really freaking weird and disturbing and just a little bit scary too. You can read our full review here.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, Vivarium will be released March 27.

