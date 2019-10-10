In the Rattlesnake Trailer, a Desperate Mother Strikes a Monstrous Bargain

When her young daughter is bitten by a poisonous snake in the middle of nowhere, a frantic mother (Carmen Egojo) gratefully accepts help from the only other human being for miles. But it soon becomes clear that the mysterious healer doesn’t work for free.



As the trailer for Netflix chiller Rattlesnake—from writer-director Zak Hilditch, who previously made Stephen King adaptation 1922 for the streamer—shows, in order to save her daughter’s life, Egojo’s character has unwittingly struck a bargain with some very dark forces. Though the bill she receives is tremendous (diabolical, even), is there any price too great to save her little girl?

The set-up is pretty simple and most of the movie looks like it’ll be one woman racing against time—but Egojo (whose many credits include True Detective, It Comes at Night, Alien: Covenant, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) is reliably great, and if you saw 1922 you know Hilditch can effectively turn the screws when it comes to a troubled character faced with some heady consequences.

Rattlesnake hits Netflix on October 25.

