You can check out, but you can never leave. IFC Midnight has released the first trailer f or director Kourosh Ahari’s horror debut, The Night, about a couple forced to confront their secrets while trapped in a haunted hotel.

The Night stars Shahab Hosseini (star of A Separation, Iran’s first Best Foreign Language Film winner) and Niousha Jafarian as Babak and Neda, an Iranian couple in America who come across a strange hotel while searching for a place to stay with their one-year-old daughter. Hotel Normandie turns out to be a place of Kubrickian nightmares, as Babak and Neda are tormented by loud noises, a mysterious hotel manager, and the fact that they’re trapped inside with no escape. Here’s the trailer, first revealed by Entertainment Weekly.

Their seemingly endless night inside the Hotel Normandie isn’t without purpose, as some dark, malevolent force seems to be pushing Babak and Neda to expose the dark secrets they’ve been keeping from each other. Will they make it out with their family intact, or is this hotel stop a one-way trip?

The Night is set to come out in theaters and streaming on January 29. It also made history last year as the first U.S.-produced film to receive a license for theatrical release in Iran.

