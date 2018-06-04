Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Disney

Hopefully they don’t wreck the internet too much, though—we’re already doing a pretty good job of that ourselves.



The latest trailer for the clunkily titled Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 just dropped, and Ralph and Vanellope’s quest to repair an arcade game with a part sourced online is hitting a few snags, in the form of a wild quest through the bustling world of the internet itself. Turns out, to an old-school arcade game character, the modern online world is very, very, weird.

Also, a potent reminder that Disney owns so many things now, because yes, Iron Man and some First Order Stormtroopers totally show up. But honestly, the high point is that amazing Disney Princesses scene we’ve been hearing about for ages, which we finally get to see now. It’s as good as we’d dreamed!

Ralph Breaks the Internet hits theaters November 21.