In the New Trailer for The Witcher, Foul Beasts and Fouler Men Abound

James Whitbrook
Geralt wants to outrun fate.
Image: Netflix
You know how it is in dark times—it’s not just the monsters that are capable of being monstrous.

Debuting at the Lucca Comics and Games Festival today, Netflix just dropped our latest look at its adaptation of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as the grumpy, titular sword-swinging mercenary hero.

Based directly the cult hit fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski rather than the beloved CD Projekt Red video game adaptation that catapulted the franchise to international renown, The Witcher follows Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia—part of a declining, supernatural order of warriors who train in magics, poisons, and the martial arts to hunt down monstrous creatures.

But it’s not all fun and monster stabbing. When a young, fate-burdened princess named Ciri (Freya Allan) flees her war-ravaged home hoping to get Geralt’s aid, Geralt finds his life of bounty hunting caught up in a war between the nations of Cintra and the invading Nilfgaardian Empire. And, it seems, he’s going to learn the lesson that not all of life’s problems can be solved with a sword (or two).

Maybe he can solve them with that bathtub?

We’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out: The Witcher hits Netflix December 20.

