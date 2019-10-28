We come from the future
In the New Trailer for The Mandalorian, a Deadly Crew Comes Together

Taking aim.
Image: Lucasfilm
Our first look at The Mandalorian didn’t really give us much to go on beyond the very basic of what we can expect from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s brand new bounty hunting live-action Star Wars show. Now, we get to see a little more about just what brings together this mysterious, motley crew of the galaxy’s meanest mercs.

Lucasfilm just dropped a brand new trailer for The Mandalorian, giving us a look at how the titular hunter (played by Pedro Pascal) brings together a crack team—including Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, an ex-Rebel soldier turned mercenary, and Taika Waititi’s gun-happy assassin droid, IG-11—to go on a mysterious new mission: tracking down a big target at the behest of a former Imperial commander (Werner Herzog).

Set in the years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, The Mandalorian shines a spotlight on the fringes of the galaxy far, far away, leaving behind the saga of Jedi and Sith to focus on the darker, grimier underworlds of galactic society. But even if the Galactic Civil War is over and the New Republic now rules, that doesn’t mean the Empire’s downfall can’t cast a shadow over the galaxy.

We won’t have to wait much longer to see more—The Mandalorian kicks off with the launch of Disney+ in just over two weeks time, on November 12.

