What happens when you put Lupita Nyong’o in the middle of a zombie apocalypse with a bunch of kids? A lot of swearing and a lot of blood on a bright yellow dress, apparently.



Although we saw—and moderately enjoyed, mainly thanks to Nyong’o’s excellent performance—Little Monsters when it screened at SXSW 2019 a few months ago, the new red band trailer (so be warned, be careful where you watch!) for Abe Forsythe’s zombie comedy gives you a pretty clear picture that the movie isn’t going to be much more than a fun zombie romp.

Which is fine, because it mostly means getting to see Nyong’o’s Miss Caroline attempt in vain to navigate a spectacularly gory outbreak of the living dead while keeping up the prim and proper facade of the perfect schoolteacher for her young students caught up in the gore alongside her. Zombies? Just...very dangerous participants in a game of tag. Viscera smeared everywhere? Strawberry jam accident!

The trailer makes it pretty clear that Caroline can’t keep the pretense up for too long, but still, it’s a fun excuse to watch Nyong’o fight zombies, slap Josh Gad, and clearly have a whale of a time while doing so.

Little Monsters heads to cinemas November 15.



