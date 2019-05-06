Image: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Seriously. If you have not seen Avengers: Endgame yet, you’re not going to want to watch this new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. But if you have? You’re in for a treat.



Because, at long last, with the death and rebirth of Peter Parker—and, uh, a whole bunch of other people—after the five-years-later events of Avengers: Endgame, the latest look at Far From Home is a little less ‘woo, school trip to Europe’ and a little more, ‘oh, so, I watched my mentor slash father figure die saving the world.’

If you can’t view the video above, here’s a link to the Twitter version.

Not to say there isn’t some more spectacle though, mainly thanks to not only getting to see a little more of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio in action—in all that fishbowl-helmeted glory—as well as the movie’s equally mysterious villains, the towering elementals.

But still, while Far From Home’s first trailer became a lot more intriguing to watch in retrospect after digesting the events of Avengers: Endgame, this one tackles a lot of what Peter is going through personally in some interesting ways while throwing in some major, major (DID WE SAY MAJOR???) curveballs. Like, holy shit: Mysterio is from an alternate universe. Thanos and Iron Man’s rival snaps did more than cull and restore half of all life. Apparently, they created the Marvel multiverse. Or was it always there?

We have so many questions right now, and we’ll likely have even more when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.

