We come from the future
We come from the future
In the New No Time To Die Trailer, the Past Never Stays Dead

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Welcome back, Mister Bond.
Image: MGM
Ohhhh, right. In a normal world, a new James Bond film was supposed to be out earlier this year!

Well, it’s not a normal world and the latest James Bond film was one of the first shifted off its intended release date due to covid-19. It’s now scheduled for a November release—so after a few quiet months, the 007 marketing is once again ramping up. Today brings a brand new trailer complete with more Bond (Daniel Craig), more Safin (Rami Malek), more Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), more M (Ralph Fiennes), and all the jaw-dropping action you’d expect from a James Bond movie directed by Cary Fukunaga.

Here’s the latest trailer for No Time to Die.

Whether or not theaters will be open in November, or if people will be comfortable going, we don’t know. Either way, it seems very likely No Time to Die is actually going to be released this November. And heck, a new James Bond film sounds about as good as anything right now, especially after that trailer. We can’t wait to see it. Safely.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

jeredmayer
Jered Mayer

I am a (live and let) die-hard Bond fan, and I am over the moon(raker) at how exciting and beautiful this looks. It (license to) kills me that this is Craig’s final outing, but at least at first view (to a kill), it seems like a fitting send-off.

Octopussy.