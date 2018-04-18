Image: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal)

Well, if you count “constantly running away from carnivorous dinosaurs” as “living,” I guess.



The latest trailer for Fallen Kingdom gives us a better picture of what’s in store for Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), as they return to Jurassic World in an attempt to save the dinosaurs left there after the first movie from an impending volcanic disaster—only to discover their altruistic mission was a ruse, and there’s a far more sinister plot in store for dino-kind. Plus, there’s a little more Jeff Goldblum!

Who doesn’t love more Jeff Goldblum? There’s not nearly enough of him in this trailer though. I really hope he gets some dinosaur action in this movie, instead of seemingly being consigned to a courtroom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.