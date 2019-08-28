We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In the New Joker Trailer, a Broken Man Becomes Batman's Greatest Foe

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Joker
58.1K
275
1
Send in the clowns.
Image: Warner Bros.
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

We’ve already had a few glimpses of Todd Phillips’ take on how a man like the Joker could come to existence, even in the already sordid world of Gotham City. But this latest look dives even further into the haunting downfall of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.

Warner Bros. just released a brand new trailer for Joker, a movie that is coming way, way sooner than you’d think considering we’ve barely seen any of it!

(Twitter link in case that’s not viewable internationally.)

Set as an origin story entirely separate from any previous cinematic iteration of Batman’s most enduring foe, the movie follows Fleck as the world around him begins to crumble, pushing stresses on the man that apparently lead to his complete undoing—and his rebirth as the cackling, calculated crown prince of crime.

Chance encounters with everyone from Robert De Niro as a mysterious TV host and even the Wayne family itself—with Brett Cullen’s Thomas Wayne glimpsed briefly as he takes a swing at the Joker—see Fleck rise from a man beaten down by the harsh world around him to the seeming catalyst for a clown-mask-clad revolution. It’s...let’s just say there’s a lot going on here.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, and Marc Maron, Joker hits theaters October 4.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

https://io9.gizmodo.com/in-the-new-joker-trailer-a-broken-man-becomes-batmans-1837654743

Smile though your heart is aching, Smile, even though it's breaking

Joker's Todd Phillips Says Not to Expect 'Anything' From the Comics
A New Clown Prince Rises in the First Teaser for Joker
Alec Baldwin's Thomas Wayne Cheats Death by Quitting Joker Movie Before It Even Films
Joker Can't Help Itself, Casts Young Bruce Wayne
We Just Got Our First Look at Footage of Joaquin Phoenix in DC's Joker
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Movie Was Being Rewritten as It Was Being Filmed

About the author

James Whitbrook
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

EmailTwitterPosts