In the New Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer, the Fire of the Jedi Flickers Once More

Cal and the Second Sister duke it out. Image : Lucasfilm, EA/Respawn

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Order 66 was never really shown to be a particularly efficient order in the Star Wars galaxy. Rogue Jedi who survived the purge crop up enough that you begin to wonder if Clone Troopers were ever more accurate in their blaster fire than their Stormtrooper descendants. But that’s not going to stop young Cal Kestis from taking the fight to avenge his fallen order.



Just released as part of the ongoing livestream celebrating the vast litany of Star Wars merchandise being made available next week as part of “Triple Force Friday”—celebrating our capacity to spend gobs of money on not just The Rise of Skywalker toys, but ones from The Mandalorian and Jedi: Fallen Order—the new trailer for EA and Respawn’s upcoming action-adventure game gives us our first significant glimpse into Cal’s journey since early summer brought us to a Forest Whitaker-laden Kashyyyk.

Advertisement

Set in the years of the Empire’s rise, Fallen Order follows Kestis (Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan), a former Padawan whose world crumbled around him in the wake of the Jedi’s purge, as he first attempts to hide his status as a galactically-hunted fugitive. That is, before realizing that the hopes of the galaxy’s resistance against such a tyrannical foe rest on his shoulders...and a few other hidden Jedi out there across the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4 on November 15. Merchandise inspired by the game, as well as The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, will be available starting October 4, which Lucasfilm and Disney would really like you to call “Triple Force Friday” while holding a straight face.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.