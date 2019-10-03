In the New Flash Trailer, Love Is the Answer to a Crisis

Well, that and running real fast. After all, you can’t face Crisis on Infinite Earths without at least a little SpeedForce bullshit, right?
With New York Comic Con kicking off today and The Flash about to make its imminent return, the CW is in a celebratory mood, giving us a new look at what’s to come for Barry, Iris, and the rest of the STAR Labs crew in the latest season. Turns out, it’s a lot of bad things!
Aside from the coming Crisis crossover—and horrifying visions of untold futures Barry has seen that herald it—Barry and the gang have a lot to deal with in season six, like the new villain played by Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ramsey Russo, a.k.a. Bloodwork. Can our poor speedster just catch a break at some point? Probably not, or there’d be no show. Sorry Barry, you gotta keep being miserable and saving the day for a bit again.
The Flash returns to the CW next Tuesday, October 8.
