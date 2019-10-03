In the New Flash Trailer, Love Is the Answer to a Crisis

Chin up Barry, it’s not all doom and gloom. Oh wait, it is. Image : The CW

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Well, that and running real fast. After all, you can’t face Crisis on Infinite Earths without at least a little SpeedForce bullshit, right?



With New York Comic Con kicking off today and The Flash about to make its imminent return, the CW is in a celebratory mood, giving us a new look at what’s to come for Barry, Iris, and the rest of the STAR Labs crew in the latest season. Turns out, it’s a lot of bad things!

Aside from the coming Crisis crossover—and horrifying visions of untold futures Barry has seen that herald it—Barry and the gang have a lot to deal with in season six, like the new villain played by Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ramsey Russo, a.k.a. Bloodwork. Can our poor speedster just catch a break at some point? Probably not, or there’d be no show. Sorry Barry, you gotta keep being miserable and saving the day for a bit again.

Advertisement

The Flash returns to the CW next Tuesday, October 8.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.