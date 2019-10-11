We come from the future
In the New Charlie's Angels Trailer, 'Bad Girls' Never Looked So Good

Beth Elderkin
Kristen knows what’s up.
Image: Sony Pictures (YouTube)
You may not be able to call them angels, but there’s something else you can call this trio of femme fighters: Bad Girls. “Toot toot, yeah, beep beep.” The new trailer for Charlie’s Angels amps up the fun, with a look at Patrick Stewart’s Bosley and a fun Easter Egg from the original film.

Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska as Sabrina Wilson and Jane Kano, respectively, secret agents for the Townsend Agency, an international organization that does the dirty but helpful work others simply can’t. They’re joined by MIT-trained scientist Elena Houghlin, played by Naomi Scott, who becomes the Angels’ latest recruit as she harbors knowledge about a dangerous weapon that could threaten the world.

Based on this latest trailer, we can expect lots of costume changes, awkward flirting, and Kristen Stewart probably being the only reason we’ll go see this thing in the first place, as she is clearly having the time of her life in this role.

Also, if you squint your eyes in that costume closet shot near the end, you can spot the German get-up Drew Barrymore’s character sported in the previous Charlie’s Angels film. I’m sure there are plenty of other nods to the predecessors in there, but that’s the one I noticed. Because sexy yodeling!

The movie also stars Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, and writer/director Elizabeth Banks, who has one of the best lines of the trailer as she casually falls out of an airplane like a boss—which she is. Charlie’s Angels comes out November 15.

Beth Elderkin
Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

