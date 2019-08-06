Image: Amazon

Carnival Row is full of secrets—and that includes the teasers. The earliest glimpses at the series—starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom as lovers caught in a conflict between humans and mythical creatures—have been pretty vague. But now, the first full trailer is here for Amazon’s steampunk verité. Get ready to head into a world of fantasy.



Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham (based on a 2005 Hollywood Black List script from Beacham), Carnival Row stars Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss, a fairy who’s forced to live in squalor with the rest of her kin, called Fae, after humans invaded their homeland and turned them into refugees. Vignette crosses paths with her former lover, a soldier-turned-detective named Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Bloom), during an investigation into a series of grisly murders. You can watch the first full trailer below.

This latest trailer definitely plays up the romantic, star-crossed lovers angle of Carnival Row, as Vignette and Philo found themselves caught in a forbidden romance that ended with Philo’s supposed death. Clearly, it doesn’t take long for their romance to rekindle, but the threat of a killer monster that’s “neither human nor Fae” threatens their love, and their world.

The series also features Game of Thrones’ Indira Varma, David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Tamzin Merchant, and Scott Reid. Carnival Row debuts on Amazon Prime on August 30.



