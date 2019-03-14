Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
Look out, Mad Titan. The cavalry is here.
Marvel just dropped our latest look at Avengers: Endgame, and while it’s still painting a pretty dire picture for the final stand between Earth’s Mightiest and Thanos, this latest look gives us a spark of hope in the form of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest, brightest star: Captain Marvel has come to the Avengers at the turn of the tide!
Thanos better be quivering in his little purple booties. We’re with Thor—we like this one.
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26. While you wait, here’s a new poster!
