Look out, Mad Titan. The cavalry is here.



Marvel just dropped our latest look at Avengers: Endgame, and while it’s still painting a pretty dire picture for the final stand between Earth’s Mightiest and Thanos, this latest look gives us a spark of hope in the form of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest, brightest star: Captain Marvel has come to the Avengers at the turn of the tide!

Thanos better be quivering in his little purple booties. We’re with Thor—we like this one.



Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26. While you wait, here’s a new poster!

