Detective Pikachu isn’t the only Pokémon movie with a funky use of CG coming out this year. Fans are also getting a new take on a Pokéclassic.

The Pokémon Company has released another new trailer for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, the rapidly incoming latest entry in the vast franchise’s line of animated movies. It’s not actually a new title, but instead Pokémon pulling a Disney and doing a CG remake of one of its beloved back catalogue hits. In fact, it’s the most beloved: the very first Pokémon movie, released in Japan back in 1998 before heading West as Pokémon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Soundtracked by Rita Ora—another bizarre similarity Evolution has with Detective Pikachu, as the British songstress not only provided a track for that film’s soundtrack, but even had a cameo role as a scientist exploiting Mewtwo’s psychic powers as part of her Pokémon research—the trailer pretty much spoils the entire storyarc of the film. Trailers are often wont to do this of course, but hey, spoilers for a 20 year old move I guess! Still, it hits all the beats fans expect a remake of the first Pokémon film to do so. You’ve got Mewtwo, you’ve got clones, you’ve got crying Pikachu. What more could you want?



Probably less creepy CG Satoshi/Ash and friends, probably. People were alarmed by Detective Pikachu’s terrifyingly cute ‘realistic’ take on Pokémon earlier this year, but honestly, this movie seems like a living reminder that something more accurate to the original Pokémon artwork could come across as somehow even freakier.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is set to open in Japanese theaters next week on July 12. An English language dub is set to release in the West later this year.

