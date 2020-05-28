In the Latest Trailer for Kipo Season 2, the Greatest Weapon Is Karaoke

Filed to: kipo and the age of wonderbeasts

Sure, there are giant anthropomorphized animals threatening to take over the world and destroy humanity, but have you heard this song? A new trailer for Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts shows Scarlemagne on the hunt for Kipo, but she’s got a new weapon up her furry sleeve. It’s the power of music... and jaguars.

Netflix has released the latest trailer for season two of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, which stars Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as Kipo, a young woman from an underground community who finds herself stranded on the surface world, which has been taken over by hyper-intelligent animals after an unspecified cataclysmic event.

In this season, the evil yet stylish Scarlemagne (Dan Stevens) is growing his empire, but Kipo and her friends are standing in his way of total victory. With the lives of Kipo’s father and the rest of her people hanging in the balance, the only thing to do is fight back with her newfound animal abilities. And, of course, find the perfect fight song.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts returns with season two on June 12.

