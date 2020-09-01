In the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Trailer, If Kids Work Together, Maybe They Won't Be Devoured

It sure is magical... until they kill you. Image : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Welcome to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous—where children are not supposed to be on the menu, but alas here we are. In the latest trailer for season one of the Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow-produced series, six teenagers find themselves on the vacation of their dreams...until it becomes a nightmare.

Advertisement

Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) as Darius, one of six kids who’ve been invited to a sneak peek of Camp Cretaceous, Isla Nublar’s new summer camp. Their two counselors, Roxie (Jameela Jamil) and Dave (Glen Powell) might think they have everything planned out for the inaugural stay, but things take a turn for the worse because that’s what always happens in these dinosaur theme parks.

Darius and his new friends have to work together to survive the dangers of Jurassic World (the show takes place during the events of the first movie in the new trilogy’s park rampage), which include every kind of kid-eating dinosaur known to man. At the same time, the kids wind up uncovering some of the park’s secrets, which puts the entire island in jeopardy. But what is that compared to the horrifying fact that we’re watching a bunch of children flee for their lives from dinosaurs? Who is in charge of Camp Cretaceous, and how can I sue them?

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is helmed by Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. It’s set to come out on Netflix on September 18. In the meantime, there’s a cute website you can check out that gives a sneak peek at the show, and lets you watch a dinosaur egg being hatched.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.