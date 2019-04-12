Image: Disney

The force has awoken. The last of the Jedi has relit the spark for a new generation beyond him. And now it’s time for the Skywalker Saga to come to a close with The Rise of Skywalker, 42 years after we first stepped into the galaxy far far away—and we finally have our first look at the film.



Lucasfilm has just officially confirmed that the ninth chapter of the main Star Wars saga will be subtitled The Rise of Skywalker, as well as given us our first tiny teaser of what we can expect from this culmination of decades of Star Wars storytelling. Check out the first look below! (Here’s the tweet in case you can’t view.)

Featuring an all-star cast that sees the return of Mark Hamill and the dearly-missed Carrie Fisher as Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa, as well as the long-awaited return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will bring an end to the story of the Skywalker family, as the last of the Resistance—including Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran)—goes into battle to free the galaxy from the tyrannical grip of the First Order and its new Supreme Leader, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Directed by The Force Awakens’ J.J. Abrams, the film will also include new characters played by Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings), Keri Russell (The Americans), and more.

What do you think of our first look at The Rise of Skywalker? Ominous? Hopeful? What does it all mean? Let us know for now in the comments, but we won’t have much longer to really wait and see ourselves: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20, 2019.

