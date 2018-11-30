Image: Universal

Oh no, not again! College student Tree (Jessica Rothe) thought she’d broken the time-loop at the end of last year’s horror comedy Happy Death Day, but the movie was a hit, so the slashin’ and repeatin’ (and baby-mask wearin’) begins anew—with higher, sequel-appropriate stakes this time.



Check out the trailer:

Well, there are certainly less dramatic ways to go out than back-flipping out of an airplane wearing only your underwear...but not many. Happy Death Day 2U will be out on Valentine’s Day.

