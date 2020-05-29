In the Grim Darkness of the 41st Millennium, There Are Still Cool Toys

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of all things good, plastic, and distressingly expensive on the internet lately. This week: McFarlane wades into the world of 40K, Figuarts updates its Wonder Woman figure just in time for 1984, and Lego drops another extremely fancy Technic sportscar. Check it out!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

Lego continues to lean on its Technic line with another addition to its collection of super-sized and feature-rich exotic car models. This time it’s a 23-inch, 1:8-scale lime-green replica of the hybrid Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Available June 1 for $380, the 3,696-piece set boasts vertically opening scissor doors, working steering, a moving rear spoiler, a miniature V12 engine, and custom gold rims not included in any other set. It’s a complex build that will probably take you a couple of days to complete, but it’s probably the only way most of us will ever go hands on with a car like this.

Two Years Later, I Couldn't Be Happier With My Samsung Galaxy S9+ Read on The Inventory

Advertisement

S.H. Figuarts Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman

Among a sea of reveals as part of a relaunching of its website for its licensed Western film and TV figures, Bandai dropped a nice look at its latest version of Wonder Woman. Costumewise, much like the difference between Wonder Woman and its upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984, the main difference here is that everything is a little brighter. What else is new? Diana comes with two new headsculpts: one featuring her looking forward, and another with her eyes slightly to the right, perfect for all those “oh boy, did you just try to shoot at the lady with bullet deflecting bracers?” looks. Beyond that, she has multiple hands for posing and holding her two other accessories, which are actually both the Lasso of Truth—one coiled tightly to attach to her belt, and another extended one to pose Wonder Woman twirling it into action.

Advertisement

Diana’s expected to ship in Japan this August for roughly $60, in time for the film’s current August 14 release date.

[Toyark]

Advertisement

Fisher-Price Little People The Office Figures

It’s hard to believe but at the nexus of collectible figurines and nostalgia-driven toys you’ll find Fisher-Price’s iconic Little People. For decades they generically represented people from all parts of the world and all walks of life, but Mattel has recently pivoted the toddler toy toward collectors with themed Little People figures that now include Jim, Pam, Dwight, and Michael from NBC’s The Office. The set is slated to arrive in July for about $20, and includes accessories like a box of Dunder-Mifflin paper and Michael’s “World’s Best Boss” mug.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McFarlane Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Primaris Assault Intercessor and Necron Warrior

Bandai might have only recently just started shipping its very expensive Space Marine figure, but if you’re looking for something a little less wallet-crushing, McFarlane has revealed the first look at its own 7-inch scaled Warhammer 40,000 line. Coming in at $25, the Ultramarines Primaris Assault Intercessor and Necron Warrior—inspired by the recently revealed latest edition for the tabletop miniatures game—will follow in a similar vein to McFarlane’s other hyper-articulated action figure lines, with each figure in the series touting 22-points of articulation. The Intercessor will come with a bolt pistol and chainsword, while the Necron comes complete with his Gauss Flayer rifle and a small Canoptek Scarab to crawl around alongside him.



Advertisement

While these two figures will be available in the wider market in the fall, a third will join them exclusively via select retailers and Warhammer masterminds Games Workshop: a version of the Primaris Space Marine that comes with a boltgun instead of the sword and pistol. Even better, it’s rendered entirely matte grey so you can undercoat and paint it up yourself, in the colors of whichever Space Marine chapter you desire. [Warhammer Community]

Advertisement

Blitzway Inspector Gadget Twelfth-Scale Figures

A classic ‘80s cartoon that helped fill in holes between episodes of G.I. Joe, Transformers, and He-Man is finally getting a solid line up of action figures. There probably weren’t many die-hard fans of Inspector Gadget, but most nostalgia seekers remember the animated series fondly and wouldn’t mind having Gadget, Penny, Brain, and Chief Quimby perched on a shelf somewhere. But here’s the rub: only Inspector Gadget features articulation and other features—Penny, Brain, and the Chief all come pre-posed. For $10 that might be OK, but Blitzway is asking $50 for Chief Quimby, $69 for a Penny and Brain two-pack, and $89 for Gadget himself. All four can be had at once in a $189 Deluxe Edition, but it’s hard to imagine anyone caring about this cartoon enough to spend that kind of money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stern Pinball Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The four-player Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game was one of the best reasons to hang out at your local mall before home consoles officially wiped out arcades. Decades later, Stern Pinball is giving the shelled foursome an excellent pinball treatment with a new table featuring hand-drawn artwork, custom animated video scenes, the music from the original 1987 animated TV series, and a magnetic spinning pizza disc that can grab, spin, and release multiple balls at once. The base version will cost you $6,099, while a $7,699 Premium Model and $9,099 Limited Edition model (limited to 500 units) add features like a controllable TMNT Glider for redirecting the ball, and a miniature Turtles van that can hold and release up to four balls at once.

Advertisement

1 / 3

Advertisement

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Action Figures

In a brilliantly devious marketing move, Hasbro has revealed updated packaging details for its Star Wars: The Black series line of figures featuring new character artwork, specific colorways for each Star Wars property, and new imagery on the side of the packaging that creates a larger mural when an entire line is on display together. In other words, it’s going to be even harder for collectors to skip characters they don’t necessarily care for if it means a shelf of boxed figures will look incomplete. The first figures to feature the new packaging will arrive this fall and include characters from Star Wars: Rebels, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian, and will range in price from $20 to $30, the same as the current the Black Series line.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.