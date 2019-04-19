Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: HBO

It’s Friday, Game of Thrones is back, and we’re having a party. A gif party, to be precise! We’re celebrating the return of Game of Thrones, now on its eighth and final season. So sit yourself on the Iron Throne, grab yourself a glass of Cersei’s wine, and share your favorite gifs, because it’s Gif Party Time!

Leave your favorite party gifs in the comments below. Bonus points for Game of Thrones gifs—just make sure they don’t include any murder. This is a family show. Anyone who drops a Cersei drinking wine gif is getting “starred.” I don’t make the rules. Well, I do, and that’s the rule I made.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: HBO

