In the First Trailer for The Rental, Terrors Both High-Tech and Creepy-Human Ruin a Seaside Getaway

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
The Rental
The Rental, Dave Franco, Joe Swanberg, Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand
Sheila Vand wishes she’d stayed home.
Image: IFC
Two couples travel to a gorgeous, totally isolated beach home. That sounds like the makings of a peaceful escape... or the set-up for a horror movie.

There’s a timely twist in The Rental, the debut feature from actor turned director Dave Franco (who co-wrote with indie all-star Joe Swanberg), when one of the guests spots a spy camera in the shower, but the brand-new trailer also gives a strong indication that’s just the beginning of their vacation-turned-nightmare.

The Rental, which stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss, opens in select theaters, drive-ins, and on demand on July 24.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

