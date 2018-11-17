Photo: Eric Milner (Syfy)

Do you hear the people sing? Oh wait, that was two seasons ago. Still, much like that time our beloved heroes sang “One Day More” from Les Misérables, The Magicians are getting ready for war over the future of magic.



The first trailer is here for season four of The Magicians, and a battle is on the horizon. After the Librarians seized control of all magical forces at the end of last season, they’ve turned magic into a bureaucracy—complete with lots of forms, filled in triplicate...and a huge crackdown on Hedge Witches or anyone else using magic without their express permission. That doesn’t sit well with our magicians, and the trailer shows them getting ready to start a revolution against the Librarians to free magic everywhere.

In the meantime, we’ve still got that whole Eliot (Hale Appleman) situation. You remember how he was possessed by a mysterious monster, some sort of “thing that wants,” at the end of last season? Well, it’s still in there, and it didn’t come to play. We’ve also got the return of original Penny, a surprise make-out session between Margot and Josh, and Alice stuck in prison where she’s being tempted with powers beyond her wildest dreams. Just a normal day at Brakebills!

The Magicians returns January 23.