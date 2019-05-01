Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Hulu (YouTube)

It might take a spark to ignite a revolution, but keeping it going takes work. Luckily, as we see in the first trailer for season three of The Handmaid’s Tale, June is rolling up her red sleeves, finding herself some new allies, and getting down to the business of taking back her freedom.

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale ended with the controversial decision to have June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) choose to stay behind in Gilead, instead of escaping with Emily (Alexis Bledel) and her newborn baby, Nicole. She said it was because she couldn’t bear to leave her other daughter, Hannah, behind—but it also looks like she’s got other plans.

June is on the ground floor of a rising rebellion—one which, according to Gilead, doesn’t even exist. It’s a movement that requires the help of new friends and frenemies, like Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and perhaps even Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). Though I can’t see how she would be keen to help overthrow Gilead, especially after getting literally stabbed in the back by Emily.



Meanwhile, it looks like Emily has made it out of Gilead with Nicole. Praise Be! If she made it to Canada (given how we see Luke with a baby, seems likely), that could spell trouble for both Luke and international relations. Gilead really doesn’t like it when people take “their” babies. But, based on this new poster from Hulu, it looks like the women in and out of Gilead are ready for the fight.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns on June 5.



