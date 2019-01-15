Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Spider-Man: Far From Home

It’s off to Europe and a date with Mysterio in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has arrived at last!



The film, which is out July 5, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to come out after Avengers: Endgame but, while Peter Parker (Tom Holland) may have made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in that epic trailer, we’ll get to see a lot more of him in this sequel to Spider-Man Homecoming, which probably takes place after Endgame...but we don’t really know.

Peter and his friends are in Europe on a trip and, well, it looks like the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is needed pretty far from the neighborhood. He’s trying to get away from his Spider-Man stuff though, teaming up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)—and a certain iconic Spidey villain who’s seemingly turned good—to stop rampages by giant elemental monsters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal, Cobie Smulders, and Samuel L. Jackson. It opens July 5, 2019.

