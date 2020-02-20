In the First Trailer for Run, Sarah Paulson Takes 'Killer Mom' to a Whole New Level

She’ll never let her leave. Image : Lionsgate

Better hide those wire hangers. American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson joins Kiera Allen in the horrific first trailer for Run, about a young woman finding herself at the mercy of an overprotective mother who’s hiding some deadly secrets of her own.

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty (Searching), Run stars Allen as Chloe, a young woman who uses a wheelchair and is taken care of by her mother, Diane (Paulson). It’s clear that Diane’s relationship with Chloe is fraught, as she tries to prevent her daughter from living her own life—essentially keeping her as a prisoner in her own home. Once Chloe starts exploring the truth about Diane, she learns her supposed “mother” is not quite what she seems. The only choice is to escape, by any means necessary.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Paulson said she was inspired by Piper Laurie’s portrayal of Margaret White in Carrie and that she greatly enjoyed working with Allen (in her first major role) to establish their family dynamics. She added that Allen is the first wheelchair user to star in a studio film, something she was proud to be a part of. Allen also spoke with EW about this.

“I believe this will be the first studio movie ever starring a wheelchair user, and just to be part of a historical moment like that is really, really exciting. But the more exciting thing for me was just the character and the story, and to be able to play a part that was really about the character and not about the disability. And it was written so richly, and with such specificity and detail, which really gave me a lot to play with. But I never felt like he was casting just to be inclusive, I really felt like it was a collaboration,” she said.

That said, the fact that it’s taken over a century for a studio film to feature a wheelchair user in a starring role—especially given how many films have put non-disabled actors in those parts—is pretty messed up.

Run comes out on May 8, which coincides with Mother’s Day weekend.

