In the First Trailer for Love and Monsters, a Monster Apocalypse Can't Stop Romance

Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) dodges a giant monster while sneaking through the wilderness. Image : Paramount Pictures

A deluge of terrifying creatures have taken over the world, but nothing can get in the way of true love. In the first trailer for Paramount’s Love and Monsters, one survivor risks it all to be with his high school sweetheart—and picks up a few new friends along the way.

Love and Monsters takes place seven years after the “Monsterpocalypse,” when the world was invaded by giant creatures and humans were forced to move underground. Young survivor Joel Dawson (Maze Runner’s Dylan O’Brien) lost his family in the attack and was separated from his girlfriend Aimee (Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick). As you can see in the trailer, he’s not willing to lose everyone in his life, and decides to venture out in search of Aimee.

Of course, Joel is not exactly the most savvy survivor out there and quickly finds himself at the mercy of the Monsterpocalypse. Luckily, he meets a couple fellow survivors, played by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker and Avengers: Infinity War’s Ariana Greenblatt, and an adorable but powerful canine companion. Together, they risk the wilderness to help Joel cross the 80-mile journey so he can find Aimee at her coastal colony hideaway.

Love and Monsters will be released on premium video on demand on October 16. It’ll be available for 48-hour rentals at $20, or folks can buy it for $25.

