In the First Trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise, The Rock is a Con Man Skipper on a Quest

Well, this is certainly one way to turn the charismatic riverboat tour guides of Disney’s beloved Jungle Cruise ride into a movie character.

Disney just dropped the first trailer for the latest in what is now a tried and true tradition of turning its theme park rides into cinematic blockbusters, Jungle Cruise. Loosely based on the ride of the same name, the movie directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and sees Emily Blunt’s Lily Houghton—a very Indiana Jones-ian scientist/adventuress—go on a hunt for the mysterious curative properties of a mythical tree in the Amazon rainforest.

In order to get there, however, she has to recruit the help of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Frank, operator of the cheapest, flimsiest, Amazon riverboat tour around. But at least he does so with a smile on his face and a penchant for squeezing cash out of rich rubes?

It all looks like fun and games until Lily and Frank’s adventure takes a turn for the more sinister the closer they get to their target, but still, we’ll take Emily Blunt with a spear and Johnson chewing enough scenery to make that riverboat look even more threadbare than it already is any day of the week.

Jungle Cruise hits theaters July 24, 2020.

