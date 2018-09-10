Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

We’ve seen glimpses of Netflix and Dreamwork’s She-Ra reboot already, but now we finally have a glimpse at Adora in action.



Debuted by Teen Vogue today, the new teaser is slight, but it gives us a look at Adora finding out her true destiny and making a very good, Sailor Moon-style transformation into the legendary She-Ra herself.

Although there’s been a lot of grumbling about the aesthetic of the reboot, in what little action we get to see here, it looks great. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fight for the honor of Grayskull when the series lands on Netflix November 16.