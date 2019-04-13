Image: EA

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration the creative team behind Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took to the stage to debut the game’s first trailer and discuss Star Wars’ newest Jedi: Cal Kestis.



In Fallen Order, a single-player, combat-focused game, you play as Cal Kestis (voiced by Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan) a Jedi-in-training who managed to escape Order 66 who is now on the run and working to keep his identity as a Force sensitive secret from a group of Purge Troopers—elite Storm Troopers specifically trained to fight Jedi—who are on the hunt for him. While Cal is initially able to fly under the rising Empire’s radar by keeping a low profile on the planet Bracca, when he accidentally exposes himself as being able to wield the Force, he becomes the target of one of the Empire’s most lethal killers: the Second Sister.

Image: EA

While Cal shows off a variety of Force abilities suggesting that he was rather far along in his studies of the Force, the game’s development team teased that the lightsaber seen in the trailer might not be his and, over the course of the story, it’s going to change and evolve.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits stores November 15.